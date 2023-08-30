Shatta Wale calls Stonebwoy “just a curtain-raiser who won’t blow globally” in latest feud!

In a video that’s rapidly gaining traction, Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale directs a verbal barrage at Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy joined Berla Mundi in a live Twitter spaces discussion on August 24 to talk about the state of the Ghana music industry in light of the successful O2 arena concert by Nigerian artiste Asake.

When quizzed about the pressures placed on Ghanaian artistes to attain the same achievements as their Nigerian counterparts, Stonebwoy stated that such pressures would not solve anything if the right systems were not put in place. He stated that more awareness about the industry is needed to make sure it grows to the necessary height.

Shatta Wale, did not agree and claimed that Stonebwoy was under pressure to be like them so he dresses like Burna Boy and goes out of his way to attract attention. Shatta did not hold back in the video.

“Stonebwoy was asked if he was facing pressure, and he said no pressure, but awareness. You dress and do your Instagram photos like Burna Boy. Hasn’t anyone told you? You are facing pressure, which is why you want to go on stage later, you want to be on stage at the same time as Wizkid? Look at what you did at AfroNation Detroit. You were given time to come on stage, you wanted to go at the time you wanted.

“You allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!” he fumed.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has been vocal about his opinions on his colleagues in the Ghana music industry. He was heavily criticized for his comments when he congratulated Asake for his O2 Arena show and lambasted Ghanaian artistes for not being able to achieve such heights.

