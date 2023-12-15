Shatta Wale Withdraws from Controversial Mining Project Launch in Ellembele Community; Checkout His December Bookings – Full Details HERE!

In response to a petition by Daryl Bosu, the Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, an environmental advocacy organization, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has withdrawn from participating in an event that includes the launch of the Ellembele Community mining project.

Darly Bosu, in an open letter, had pleaded with the “On God” hitmaker to reconsider performing at the end-of-year mega concert in the Ellembele community that will also see the launch of Ellembele Community mining project.

According to him, “the mining activities being endorsed are widely acknowledged for their detrimental impact on community farms, water bodies, and biodiversity habitats.

The repercussions of such practices include polluted water bodies, destroyed farmlands, and the loss of biodiversity, creating a grim reality for both the present and future inhabitants of the affected areas…

“We are therefore worried that, by supporting this, you will be contributing to the destruction of rivers and farms lands, while depriving communities of investments to pursue green and sustainable job opportunities that do not leave negative consequences for the health of the youth, the environment and a healthy environment for future generations…”

“In light of these concerns, we implore you to consider the potential harm that could be inflicted on communities and the environment through the endorsement of such destructive practices.

Instead, we encourage you to leverage your influence to advocate for more sustainable alternatives, such as the creation of green jobs for youth,” he added.

Shatta Wale acknowledged the group’s concerns and backed down from performing at the event which was scheduled for December 8th.

In a new updated list of events he will performing at this December, Shatta Wale and his team have taken down the Ellembele project performance.

