Stonebwoy new album set for release in September

Stonebwoy new album set for release in September

Stonebwoy to release new album this year!
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

In an interview with the French television network France 24, Stonebwoy revealed exciting news about his upcoming projects.

After meeting with Wyclef Jean, Stonebwoy disclosed that he will be releasing his new album in September.

In addition to the album, he plans to drop several singles and embark on tours.

Stonebwoy’s announcement on France 24

Stonebwoy also highlighted his commitment to philanthropy, sharing that his Livingstone Foundation will be more active this year.

This upcoming album will be his sixth, and Stonebwoy expressed his enthusiasm about the release.

Stonebwoy is revered for his creative prowess and commitment to excellence, making this announcement particularly exciting for his fans.

Watch Your Body by Stonebwoy

However, given the success of “5th Dimension,” which included collaborations with Davido, Angélique Kidjo, and Shaggy, anticipation is high.

Over the past decade, Stonebwoy has cemented his place as one of Ghana’s most successful artists, amassing over 50 awards.

