M.anifest & King Promise ‘Hang Their Boots’ for love

M.anifest has released Hang My Boots with King Promise, a captivating blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats that explores themes of legacy, ambition, and the pursuit of greatness.

The track sees M.anifest reflecting on his journey while King Promise adds his smooth, melodic touch, creating a dynamic balance of storytelling and musicality.

The song sees both artists pledge to put aside their personal ambitions and “hang their boots” for the sake of a relationship, choosing love over career and glory.

The visualizer beautifully complements the song’s themes, using striking imagery to tell a story of devotion and emotional surrender.

