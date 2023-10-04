Black Sherif emerges 2023 BET Hip-hop Awards Best International Flow winner!

Black Sherif has been crowned with the coveted Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, taking after Sarkodie.

In a highly competitive category, Black Sherif faced formidable opponents, including fellow Africans AKA and K.O from South Africa, and Zimbabwe’s Sampa The Great.

The lineup of nominees also featured international talents from France, the UK, Brazil, and beyond.

This victory marks Black Sherif’s second consecutive nomination in the same category, showcasing his consistent impact on the global stage. Last year’s award went to Benjamin Epps, but this year, Black Sherif has rightfully claimed the recognition he deserves.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjmGteyC/

Adding to his growing list of achievements, Black Sherif was honored as West African Artiste of The Year at The 2023 Headies in Atlanta.

This recognition not only underscores his individual success but also highlights the increasing influence of African artists on the world’s music scene.

Black Sherif follows in the footsteps of Sarkodie, becoming the second Ghanaian to secure this award.

