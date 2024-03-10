Celestine Donkor unveils 2 powerful singles: ‘Come And See’ & ‘God

Celestine Donkor, didn’t just dropping one but two powerful singles; ‘Come And See‘ featuring Piesie Esther and ‘God,’ featuring Perez Muzik & Raphiya.

With a mission to spread the goodness of God through music, Celestine Donkor is making a bold statement in the music industry with these releases.

‘Come and See,’ featuring gospel songstress Piesie Esther, follows Celestine’s successful collaboration with Obaapa Christy on ‘What Shall I Render?’

Watch ‘Come And See’ by Celestine Donkor ft. Piesie Esther

This track marks the second in a series of features with fellow female gospel artists, showcasing Celestine’s commitment to fostering stronger bonds within the gospel music community.

Additionally, Celestine dedicates the second song, ‘God,’ to the theme for the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in 2024.

Listen to ‘God’ by Celestine Donkor ft. Perez Muzik & Raphiya

This isn’t the first time Celestine has been inspired by the church’s themes; back in 2009, when the theme was ‘Supernatural,’ she composed a song that resonated deeply with listeners.

With these two soul-stirring singles, Celestine Donkor continues to uplift hearts and spirits, spreading the message of faith and divine grace through her music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic