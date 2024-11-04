fbpx
Black Sherif reveals date for third edition of Mozama Disco

Mozama Disco promises to be a vibrant fusion of art forms.

Black Sherif reveals date for third edition of Mozama Disco
Black Sherif reveals date for third edition of Mozama Disco. Photo Credit: Black Sherif

Black Sherif, currently soaring with his hit single “Rebel Music,” has officially announced the third edition of his annual Mozama Disco event.

However, when asked by a fan on his verified Snapchat account, he chose to keep the venue under wraps for now.

The inaugural Mozama Disco took place on December 21, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Since then, the event has become a signature yearly gathering, embodying what Black Sherif describes as “an art of life” for the youth in Ghana and beyond.

This year’s Mozama Disco promises to be a vibrant fusion of art forms, with a central focus on music and fashion that reflects Black Sherif’s roots and resonates deeply with his dedicated fan base.

