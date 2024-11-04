Black Sherif reveals date for third edition of Mozama Disco

Black Sherif, currently soaring with his hit single “Rebel Music,” has officially announced the third edition of his annual Mozama Disco event.

However, when asked by a fan on his verified Snapchat account, he chose to keep the venue under wraps for now.

The inaugural Mozama Disco took place on December 21, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Black Sherif’s Post On SnapChat

Since then, the event has become a signature yearly gathering, embodying what Black Sherif describes as “an art of life” for the youth in Ghana and beyond.

This year’s Mozama Disco promises to be a vibrant fusion of art forms, with a central focus on music and fashion that reflects Black Sherif’s roots and resonates deeply with his dedicated fan base.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic