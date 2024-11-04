Lil Shaker marries Rashelle Blue in an intimate ceremony

It’s always a beautiful moment when musicians find love in each other, and that was the case this past weekend as rapper Lil Shaker and singer Rashelle Blue tied the knot.

The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and fellow artists, including Ghanaian rap talent Kojo Cue, who served as one of the groomsmen, along with EL, PAQ, Joey B, Jayso, DWP Academy dancers and other industry friends.

The newlyweds radiated joy throughout the day, especially Rashelle Blue, a UK-based singer, songwriter, commercial model, and actress, who looked overjoyed in videos shared online as they danced and celebrated their love.

Lil Shaker & Rashelle Blue On Their Wedding Day

Lil Shaker, known for his talent as a rapper, songwriter, and producer, has been behind popular tracks like ‘I No Dey See U Saf,’ ‘Madakraa,’ and ‘Me P3 Kwan.’ His production credits include Sarkodie’s hits ‘Talk of Gh’ and ‘Lies.’

Rashelle Blue, a singer and songwriter, previously worked under Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music label and continues to build her career in the UK and Ghanaian music scene.

Together, the couple embarks on a new chapter, bringing their shared passion for music into their marriage. We wish them well.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic