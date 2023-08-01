fbpx
Lyrics

Lyrics: Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 seconds ago
Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy
Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy

Girl I’m stuck in the maze
Looking for the wrong one again – wrong person again
Mi girl I’m searching again eeeh ehhh
Even though I’m fvck with your waist
Even though your body dey craze
Nobi for me- ebe I’m unlucky cky again eeeh ehh

Likor, likor ma kae ma la
Pour another for my nigga
Omo I just called my healer
My healer. 2X

Bridge :

You no see body (BHIM)
You no see bedu

Stonebwoy:
Alright then
My healer come quickly ( now, now)
Come quickly , cause my taste e dey criti- cal o, cal o
My healer come quickly ( now, now)
Come quickly ,
Cause my taste e dey criti- cal o
And anytime I find someone she love, she go do me wayo
And after me give her my everything , she go break my heart o
Ebe like say I do bad things again ( bad things again )
Wetin I man go do (Man go do-)
Ebe like say I did bad things again ( bad things again )
Wetin I man go do ( man go do-)
Wag- waah

Chorus:
Likor, likor ma kae ma la
Pour another for my nigga
Omo I just called my healer
My healer. 2X

I just wan one night of true love with my baby
here

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Just like KiDi, Gyakie cancels UK Tour, other shows over health concerns

Just like KiDi, Gyakie reschedules UK Tour, other shows over health concerns

18th May 2023
5th Dimension by Stonebwoy

Lyrics: Into The Future by Stonebwoy

17th May 2023
I don’t have a stroke, don't have a liver disease - KiDi addresses ill-health rumors following 2023 VGMA performance & new 'I Lied' single

I don’t have a stroke, don’t have a liver disease – KiDi addresses ill-health rumors following 2023 VGMA performance & new ‘I Lied’ single

10th May 2023
"5th Dimension" album by Stonebwoy debuts No. 8 on Billboard World Reggae Album Chart

“5th Dimension” album by Stonebwoy debuts No. 8 on Billboard World Reggae Album Chart

10th May 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker