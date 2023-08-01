Lyrics: Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy
Girl I’m stuck in the maze
Looking for the wrong one again – wrong person again
Mi girl I’m searching again eeeh ehhh
Even though I’m fvck with your waist
Even though your body dey craze
Nobi for me- ebe I’m unlucky cky again eeeh ehh
Likor, likor ma kae ma la
Pour another for my nigga
Omo I just called my healer
My healer. 2X
Bridge :
You no see body (BHIM)
You no see bedu
Stonebwoy:
Alright then
My healer come quickly ( now, now)
Come quickly , cause my taste e dey criti- cal o, cal o
My healer come quickly ( now, now)
Come quickly ,
Cause my taste e dey criti- cal o
And anytime I find someone she love, she go do me wayo
And after me give her my everything , she go break my heart o
Ebe like say I do bad things again ( bad things again )
Wetin I man go do (Man go do-)
Ebe like say I did bad things again ( bad things again )
Wetin I man go do ( man go do-)
Wag- waah
Chorus:
Likor, likor ma kae ma la
Pour another for my nigga
Omo I just called my healer
My healer. 2X
I just wan one night of true love with my baby
here
You must log in to post a comment.