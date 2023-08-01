Lyrics: Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy

Girl I’m stuck in the maze

Looking for the wrong one again – wrong person again

Mi girl I’m searching again eeeh ehhh

Even though I’m fvck with your waist

Even though your body dey craze

Nobi for me- ebe I’m unlucky cky again eeeh ehh

Likor, likor ma kae ma la

Pour another for my nigga

Omo I just called my healer

My healer. 2X

Bridge :

You no see body (BHIM)

You no see bedu

Stonebwoy:

Alright then

My healer come quickly ( now, now)

Come quickly , cause my taste e dey criti- cal o, cal o

My healer come quickly ( now, now)

Come quickly ,

Cause my taste e dey criti- cal o

And anytime I find someone she love, she go do me wayo

And after me give her my everything , she go break my heart o

Ebe like say I do bad things again ( bad things again )

Wetin I man go do (Man go do-)

Ebe like say I did bad things again ( bad things again )

Wetin I man go do ( man go do-)

Wag- waah

Chorus:

Likor, likor ma kae ma la

Pour another for my nigga

Omo I just called my healer

My healer. 2X

I just wan one night of true love with my baby

here