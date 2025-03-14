‘The man is pushing Ghana dancehall across the world’ – Kranium on Stonebwoy

Jamaican singer Kranium has spoken out in support of Stonebwoy after the Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall star faced criticism for performing on DJ AG Online’s set in London.

Some fans questioned Stonebwoy’s appearance on the platform, arguing that it mainly showcases emerging artists. Many also suggested that a global act like Stonebwoy should not be involved.

The Jamaican star, however, dismissed the criticism, emphasizing the bigger picture. Taking to X, he called out detractors for not understanding the significance of Stonebwoy’s performance.

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram

“To the idiots who doesn’t understand the reason why stonebwoy is in the middle of the city performing in uk is the ones that doesn’t understand the purpose!! The man is pushing Ghana dancehall across the world!” Kranium wrote.

Stonebwoy has long been a key figure in taking Ghanaian dancehall to international audiences, collaborating with artists from across the Caribbean and beyond.

